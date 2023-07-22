Bawaal: Lisa Ray REACTS To Janhvi Kapoor’s Dialogue Comparing Auschwitz And Relationship

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan starrer Bawaal have recently been released on the digital platform. The film has opened to mixed reviews. However, a controversial dialogue delivered by Janhvi Kapoor in the film has sparked a heated debate on social media. Many have expressed their displeasure over the comparison made between Auschwitz and relationships. Actress and philanthropist Lisa Ray was among those who reacted to the dialogue.

Film critic Raja Sen was the first one to tweet, “Apparently, there is a line in #Bawaal where Jahnvi Kapoor says “Har rishta apne-apne Auschwitz se guzarta hai…" That’s all, folks." Reacting to the line, actor Lisa Ray reacted saying, “Noooooooo." Soon, netizens were also seen making comments. One said, “Extremely insensitive line!" Another wrote, “In today ‘s episode of Hindi Movies losing their plot….." A tweet read, “Why are these European (Auschwitz) and American (Balboa) cultural references coming in our main stream entertainment, as if we do not have references of our own. Looks so forced and contrived." Another comment read, “Are you serious?"

Take a look at the tweet here: