Bawaal Screning: Pooja Hegde Looks Her Sexiest Best In a Pink Outfit With Plunging Neckline

Pooja Hegde attended Bawaal screening in Mumbai on Tuesday, July 18. The actress was snapped by the paparazzi as she graced the red carpet of the event. Pooja wore a pink outfit with a plunging neckline and looked gorgeous as ever. She kept her tresses open, opted for high heels and ditchet accessories.

Soon after the video of Pooja Hegde surfaced online, several social media users reacted to it and appreciated the actress.

Talking about Bawaal, the film marks Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s first collaboration. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories on July 21.