Bawaal Song Kat Jayega: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's Song Is Peppy, Will Compel You To Dance; Watch

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal have been getting positive responses from the audience. The romantic drama was released on the digital platform and has been appreciated by many celebrities too. Well, the makers have released a new song titled Kat Jayega. It is a peppy number that will leave you grooving.

With their exceptional vocals Romy & Pravesh Mallick have masterfully narrated Varun Dhawan’s character “Ajju bhaiya" in the song. The track has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi with lyrics by Shloke Lal. The song shows their Europe journey and what difficulties Varun is facing. Recently, Hansal Mehta also praised the film and wrote, “I found Bawaal to be quite a sweet film. Has its heart in the right place. Makes you laugh, cry, smile and entertains you even where some of the dialogues seem misplaced in their use of world-war metaphors. The intention never feels misplaced. Try the film." Recently, Lisa Ray has slammed Janhvi Kapoor for comparing a relationship with Auschwitz. The actress has a dialogue saying, “Har rishta apne-apne Auschwitz se guzarta hai."

Watch the song here: