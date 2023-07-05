Bawaal Teaser: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor Tease a Tragic Love Story

Bawaal teaser: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s highly-anticipated film Bawaal is all set to release this month. The countdown to the release kicked off today, July 5, with the release of the teaser. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the teaser reveals that it will not be all hunky-dory for Janhvi and Varun in the film.

The teaser opens with Janhvi taking Varun by surprise as she walks out wearing a gorgeous red dress. Soon, we learn that they fall in love in the quintessential manner — they meet, fall in love and unite. However, their love story isn’t an easy ride. While Varun’s character Ajay seems to be head over heels for Janhvi’s character Nisha, she doesn’t seem to be on the same level as him.

Unfortunately for her, by the time she understands their bond, they are on the verge of separation. “Maine apne rishte ko samajhne mein itna waqt lagadia, jab samjha to khone ka waqt aa chuka tha (I took so much time in understanding our relationship that when I actually understood it, it was time to lose it)," she says in the teaser.

But life or rather the movie has a bigger twist in store for them.

Watch the teaser below:

As per reports, it has been revealed that a grand trailer launch has been planned for the movie, Bawaal. It will be released at a fan event in Dubai next week, on 8th July.

As reported by mid-day, the star cast is expected to headline the fan event in the desert emirate. A source disclosed “The makers are expecting a turnout of about 150-200 fans. It is supposed to be an experiential event that will give the fans a feel of the film. The do will be attended by Varun, Janhvi, Nitesh, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals at Amazon Prime Video."