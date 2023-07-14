Bawaal: Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor Will Make You Swoon With 'Dil Se Dil Tak' Love Ballad; Watch

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are currently occupied with the promotion of their highly anticipated film Bawaal. This marks the first collaboration between the two actors under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari. Recently, the makers unveiled the second song from the film amid much excitement and fervour. The music video of ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ was shared by the actors on the social media and one can’t stop themselves from giving to it.

The soulful love ballad sung by Laqshay Kapoor, Akashdeep Sengupta and Suvarna Tiwari, written by Kausar Munir and composed by Akashdeep Sengupta is set against a dreamy backdrop of Europe and the two main characters

going through the highs and lows of their relationship as they catch the glimpse of picturesque sights. The song serves as a perfect compliment to the characters who might not have anything in common but they are determined to navigate the ocean of love. Sharing the clip with the fans, both Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor wrote in the caption,

“Chhalak gaye naina, Tune mann bhar diya…Mere khaali se dil ko yun, Tune ghar kar diya.." #DilSeDilTak song out now."

Take a look: