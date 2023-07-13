Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor’s Chemistry In Dil Se Dil Tak Will Melt Your Heart, Teaser Out; Watch

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be soon seen in a romantic drama titled Bawaal. The film is all set to release on the digital platform. Well, ahead of its release, the makers are coming out with songs and here they are again with another beautiful melody Dil Se Dil Tak. The teaser is out and the full track will be releasing on July 14, i.e. tomorrow. Varun Dhawan shared the teaser on his social handle.

The video opens with Janhvi and Varun spending some quality time in Spain. The couple looks lost in each other as they take fans around the city. Janhvi opts for comfortable and yet stylish looks in the song. Varun wrote as a caption, “Taking you on a journey of #DilSeDilTak! Teaser out now. Song Out Tomorrow at 2 PM!" The song is sung by Laqshay Kapoor, Akashdeep Sengupta and Suvarna Tiwari. The film is releasing on July 21. One of the fans wrote, “Bollywood is now on track. They are making good song for us now." Another wrote, “Varun With Jaanvi Fresh Pairing"

