Bday Girl Ameesha Patel Hits The Dance Floor With Her Sexy Moves, Grooves To Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai; Watch

Amid shooting for Gadar 2, Ameesha Patel is making sure to take some time off for her birthday. The actress rang in her 47th birthday in style and in the most filmy way possible. A video of the actress dancing to one of her hit songs, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai inside a club has gone viral. Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 is all set to hit the theatres next month.

In the video, Ameesha sizzled in a black top which she paired with shorts of the same shade. Wavy locks and pair of black heels tied her whole look together. She donned one of her brightest smiles while she danced away the night. The club also featured posters of Ameesha which sent out birthday wishes.

Have a look at the video :

Prior the release of Gadar 2, the makers have re-released the first part of the film, Gadar 1 in theatres. The makers of the period romantic actioner have re-released it in 4K Resolution and Dolby Atmos audio format in theatres across Mumbai, Delhi and Jaipur. In an exclusive conversation with News18, Ameesha revealed that the producers decided to re-release it today as a gift to her. “22 years ago, the film had released on 15th June. They were planning to re-release it on 15th again but they matched the date with my birthday. It was a lovely surprise by Zee, the producers," she shared.

Sharing her excitement about Gadar being screened on the big screen, she says, “I can’t believe this is happening. What is the chance of one of India’s biggest blockbusters to be remastered and released on my birthday again? It’s a beautiful feeling. The fact that it’s a prequel to the sequel coming out in just two months post that is amazing."