Rohit Shetty is undoubtedly one of the most successful commercial directors in recent times. Except for his recent film Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, most of his films have done wonders at the box office. He is adept at making comedy movies like the Golmaal series and masala action entertainers like Singham and Sooryavanshi. The ace director turned 49 today March 14. On the occasion of his birthday, let us take a look at his cinematic journey.

Rohit Shetty was no outsider to the film industry. Rohit’s mother Ratna Shetty and father MB Shetty also worked in films. His mother was a junior artist in Bollywood, while his father was an action choreographer and stuntman. MB Shetty mainly played strongman henchmen to the main villains in hit films like Don. However, his early death left a young Rohit shattered.

After the passing of his father, the economic condition of his house worsened, compelling Rohit to take responsibility at a very young age. Rohit decided to become a director at the age of 14, but his journey in films was not easy at all. He started his career as an assistant director.

Rohit Shetty entered the industry as an assistant director at the age of just 17. He was the assistant director in Ajay Devgan’s film ‘Phool Aur Kaante’. After that, he worked as an assistant director in many films for 13 years. Rohit even worked as a spot boy with many heroines like Tabu and Kajol. The director used to get only Rs.35 per day in those days. But then in the year 2003, he made his directorial debut with Ajay Devgn and Abhisekh Bachchan in the action thriller Zameen which changed things for him. Ajay Devgn would soon become a staple cast member of his later films. The director is known for his fascination with blowing up cars as many of his films have scenes of cars exploding and flying off into the air,

