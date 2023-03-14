Aamir Khan is celebrating his 58th birthday today. For fans, Mr Perfectionist, as he is popularly known, is an epitome of a brilliant actor. Whether it is films like Raakh or Sarfarosh, Aamir has proven his acting credentials in a wide range of films. He has also remained in the limelight for his personal life. In an old interview with Simi Garewal for her show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Aamir recalled some interesting anecdotes of his life. Aamir recalled that he was an intense lover and went on to shave his head, following a rejection by a girl he loved. Despite feeling upset with the rejection, Aamir didn’t let it get to his heart and said that he respected the girl’s decision. He also recalled that he went on to the extent of writing a letter with blood to his ex-wife Reena Dutta. According to him, Reena was extremely upset with this horrendous gesture and ended up returning the letter to Aamir.

Aamir Khan took a stroll down memory lane and recalled another interesting anecdote, along with the incident of shaving his head. Aamir told Simi that a lot of people thought that he had shaved his head for the film. They were unaware that it was a rejection which had him prompted to do so. Aamir had also admitted that it was a childish and immature thing to do. He revealed that he had gone to meet director Ketan Mehta at that time, who was stupefied to see the actor bald. “Where’s your hair?" the director told Aamir after being shocked to see him without hair.

The film for which Aamir had met Ketan was Holi, which was released on August 15, 1984, but largely went unnoticed. Cine buffs opined that this film was not a commercial one, and maybe that’s why it couldn’t receive box office gains. Cine goers loved Aamir’s act even though he was in the supporting cast, essaying the role of Madan Sharma. Ketan had gone along with Aamir’s bald look only and to his satisfaction, viewers didn’t mind it much either.

