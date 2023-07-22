'Beautiful Dream': Kurukku Director Abhijith M Nair's Heartfelt Post After Wrap Up

The upcoming crime-thriller Malayalam film Kurukku has piqued the excitement among the cine-goers because of its subject, i.e.- the double murder of an IT couple in Kazhakootam, Kerala. Debutante Abhijith M Nair, also known as Abhijith Noorani has written and directed this film. According to the reports, the shooting of Kurukku has been wrapped up in 25 days at various locations in Thiruvananthapuram district. Director Abhijith shared delightful moments from the wrap-up of his film Kurukku on Instagram, treating fans with celebratory cake-cutting pictures. Expressing his joy, he described directing Kurukku as a beautiful dream achieved after overcoming numerous hardships. He expressed gratitude to those who supported him throughout the journey and even acknowledged those who didn’t.

The post also featured the song Oru Swapnam Pole from the film Love Action Drama, adding an extra touch of nostalgia. The glimpse of the cake-cutting ceremony brought excitement among fans, eagerly awaiting the release of Kurukku, the culmination of the director’s dream project.

Abhijith has also updated the fans about the first-look release of Kurukku on Instagram. He informed that director Lijo Jose Pellissery, actress Vedhika, actor Indrans, Shine Tom Chacko, and others will reveal the first glimpse of this film at 6 PM today.