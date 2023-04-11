Before Jr NTR, Prabhas and Vijay Deverakonda Were Considered For War 2? Here's What We Know

Yash Raj Films, India’s top production company, is causing a stir in Bollywood with its expanding Spy Universe. Last week, reports were making the rounds that NTR Jr. will be teaming up with Hrithik Roshan in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Following this it was also claimed that Prabhas and Vijay Deverakonda are being considered to replace NTR Jr. in the film. But, now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the development has shared that the reports are false.

The report quotes a trade source saying, “NTR Jr. was Aditya Chopra’s first and only choice for War 2. In-fact, the character has been written keeping the traits of NTR Jr. in mind. War 2 is designed as a fight between two superstars – Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. – and the idea is to celebrate the persona of both of them. The talks with NTR Jr. are in progress for the last 5 months, and the things finally materialized on paper in March end."

Advertisement

It further says that NTR Jr. had been in discussions for the lead role in the sequel of the mega-budget espionage action film for a while. Had he declined the offer, the team would have reworked the character and considered casting someone from Bollywood. That said, the characters and plot have been written in a way that both Hrithik and NTR Jr. are perfect fits to portray the lead roles.

A week back, Ayan Mukerji, through an Instagram post, hinted at directing the movie, without divulging the title.

Advertisement

War (2019) revolved around a skilled Indian soldier (portrayed by Hrithik) who is tasked with a daunting mission: to take down his former mentor. In order to succeed, he must remain alert and focused at all times. As the two men clash, their conflict escalates into a furious exchange of gunfire and combat.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News