Behind The Scenes: Raveena Tandon Opens Up About Andaz Apna Apna

Andaz Apna Apna took the audience by storm. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha, the movie featured an ensemble cast including Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal (in a dual role), and Shakti Kapoor. With its captivating storyline and stellar performances, the film became a blockbuster at that time and won the hearts of the public.

During the 1990s, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon were two of Bollywood’s most promising actresses. Both are believed to have been good friends in their early professions, but as they both reached the pinnacle of their careers, their friendship deteriorated into intense rivalry.

As reported, Raveena had said in her statement that Sanjay and Karisma used to conspire against her on the set and try to degrade her. In another interview, Raveena Tandon revealed that an actress had kicked her out of four films. However, she did not mention Karisma Kapoor at the time, but with her statement, people began to speculate that Raveena had pointed towards Karisma Kapoor. Raveena stated in the interview, “I will not name the actress, but she was insecure, and she removed me from four films.". She was apparently closer to the producer and the hero. So these things happened, but I’m not a fan of such games."