Bella Hadid And Boyfriend Marc Kalman Call It Quits After Dating For 2 Years

Bella Hadid’s personal life has always intrigued her followers and her recent absence from the spotlight fuelled numerous speculations, leaving fans eager for the truth. Entertainment Tonight has now revealed that Bella is taking a break due to her split with Marc Kalman, her partner of over two years. Previously, it was revealed that Bella’s time away from the public eye was due to medical treatment for Lyme disease. Now that the real reason behind her absence is known, her fans are heartbroken to hear about the breakup.

The exact reason behind their breakup remains undisclosed, but a source close to the couple has shed some light on their decision. They revealed, “They were very in love, but the relationship ultimately ran its course and they decided to end things. Bella is a very nice person, but struggles with the pressures of fame."

Advertisement

“Bella is taking some much deserved time off to treat her Lyme disease. She is not in rehab and has never had an alcohol or drug problem. Her split from Marc was amicable and she is always someone who takes care of herself and has been very open about it," they added.

Contrary to ET’s reports on Bella Hadid’s lack of public appearance due to medical treatment, In Touch Weekly has come forward with a different perspective. According to their sources, the model, who celebrated five months of sobriety from alcohol in March, has allegedly entered a rehab facility. The reports claim that she has shared this information with limited people.