Bellamkonda Sreenivas-starrer Chatrapathi's Teaser Promises A Mass Entertainer

Telugu star Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ big-budget pan-India film Chatrapathi is scheduled to release on May 12. The script of the film was written by SS Rajamouli’s father, veteran writer V Vijayendra Prasad, who is best known for his work on movies like RRR, the Baahubali series, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Chatrapathi is the official Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s Telugu blockbuster of the same name. Bellamkonda makes his Bollywood debut with this big-canvas action entertainer. It has been mounted on a larger-than-life scale, produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, and directed by VV Vinayak. The film’s suspenseful teaser has now been released by the team.

The official page of Pen Studios tweeted the teaser and wrote, “Lights. Camera. TOO MUCH ACTION! Literally. Chatrapathi Teaser is out now: https://youtu.be/zLNHpnE3-KI. Written by Vijayendra Prasad and directed by VV Vinayak. Chatrapathi in cinemas on 12th May 2023."

The action-packed teaser of Chatrapathi introduces viewers to Bellamkonda’s key role as the leading man. Bellamkonda is the perfect commercial hero, pulling off some high-octane action scenes and some jaw-dropping stunts, and looking both slick and lethal in every frame of this potboiler.

Bellamkonda spoke about the film with a media portal. He said, “I’m happy to make my Bollywood debut with a special film like Chatrapathi, a highly thrilling and engaging mass-action entertainer. Every moment working on this film was as exciting as it was challenging and we are happy to finally present it to audiences across India."

Dr Jayantilal too spoke about the film, he said, “SS Rajamouli’s Chatrapathi was an ideal project to reimagine for a Pan-India audience. Apart from introducing the extremely talented Sreenivas Bellamkonda to an entirely new market, the film also has all the essential components of a mainstream entertainer. We at Pen Studios are overjoyed to bring Chatrapathi to cinema enthusiasts all around the nation."

