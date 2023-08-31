‘Best Martial Arts Film In India:’ Udhayanidhi Stalin Heaps Praise On Malayalam Film RDX

Malayalam film RDX: Robert Dony Xavier was released on the big screen on August 25. It opened to positive reviews at the box office. In addition to the fantastic reviews it’s receiving from fans, a star also applauded RDX recently. Tamil actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin praised the film on social media. He tweeted, “#RDX Malayalam movie! Just WOW! Best martial arts/action film in India! Go watch it on the big screen and support this film! Congrats RDX team!" One of the social media users commented, “Superb movie, must watch in theatres." Another tweeted that the film has still not been released in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

Debutant Nahas Hidayath has directed RDX: Robert Dony Xavier, which is set against the backdrop of 90s Kochi and revolves around three men. These three men are shown to be well-versed in martial arts. Stunt choreographers Anbarivu (Anbumani and Arivumani) have choreographed the action sequences. The film boasts of a stellar cast starring Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav, Babu Antony, Lal, and Mahima Nambiar.

Critics pointed out that the writers Shabas Rasheed and Adarsh Sukumaran have penned a well-written screenplay that gives balanced screen time to the three actors in the film. According to some reviewers, the makers could have focussed slightly more on the editing, which could have made the film more of a visual treat. Despite mixed reviews from critics, RDX continues to have a dream run at the box office.