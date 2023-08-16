Betaal To Adhura, Most Popular Horror Shows On OTT

After the arrival of OTT platforms, the content produced in India has reached new heights. Nowadays, filmmakers and producers are focusing more on experimenting and trying not to chase box office numbers. Content that is made in diverse genres is being backed and new faces are also being launched because of OTTs. Every week, a new show is released, offering exciting content to the public. Recently, there has been a rise in horror-thriller shows in India. There have been various series that have received a great response because of their engaging content. So, let’s look at some of the most popular horror web shows:

Betaal: Betaal is among the most popular horror shows on Netflix. The lead role in the show is played by Gangs of Wasseypur actor Vineet Kumar. The show was backed by Red Chillies and received a great response from the audience. People were hooked on the show due to its engaging storyline and fantastic performances.

Ankahi Ansuni: Ankahi Ansuni is another popular horror show that was released on Disney+ Hotstar. The story is about a loyal and honest police officer who gets demoted and transferred to a small town in Uttar Pradesh. As days pass, the officer begins to experience horrific incidents in the town. The storyline of the show was highly appreciated by the audience.

Gehraaiyan: Gehraaiyan is a horror-thriller show on Jio Cinemas. The show stars Sanjeeda Sheikh in the lead role. The story is about a working professional who shifts to Mumbai. After staying in the city, she realises that some scary forces are also following her. Spine-chilling scenes and fantastic performances made the show quite popular among the masses.