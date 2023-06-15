Beyond Acting: The Surprising Similarity Between Sai Pallavi And Sreeleela

Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela, the leading ladies of the South Indian film industry, have captivated audiences with their impeccable acting skills. However, apart from their on-screen prowess, these actresses also share a common link with the medical profession.

Sai Pallavi, a graduate of Tbilisi State Medical University in Georgia, completed her medical degree in 2016. Recognised by the Medical Council of India, she initially pursued a career in medicine but later chose to follow her passion for acting. Despite her busy schedule in the film industry, Sai Pallavi successfully passed the FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduate Examination) on August 31, 2020. In an interview with 123 Telugu.com, she expressed her aspiration to become a cardiologist someday.

Similarly, Sreeleela is currently pursuing her MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) and is expected to graduate this year. Her mother, Dr Swarnalatha, is a renowned gynaecologist and fertility specialist in Karnataka, having helped several Kannada film stars like Radhika Pandit and Yash embrace parenthood, as reported by The News Indian Express.

Both Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela are not only making waves in the film industry but also making strides in their medical careers. Despite their commitment to acting, their passion for medicine remains evident. Sai Pallavi is even reported to have played an extended cameo role in the highly anticipated film Pushpa: The Rule, opposite Fahadh Faasil, as mentioned in a Hindustan Times report.

Meanwhile, Sreeleela has been cast as the leading lady opposite Pawan Kalyan in the film Ustaad Bhagat Singh. On her birthday, the makers unveiled her stunning first look from the movie, where she looks resplendent in a red saree adorned with floral imprints, as shared on Twitter.