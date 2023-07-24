Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Turns 10: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to Hold Special Screening in Memory of Milkha Singh

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra along with the COO of Viacom18 Studios, Ajit Andhare, and Executive Producer of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, P. S. Bharathi from ROMP Pictures are giving a tribute to the Indian Sprint legend late Milkha Singh with the special screening of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, scheduled for July 26 in Mumbai. The veteran athlete passed away last year and with this special screening, they are paying homage to the veteran who is also known as “The Flying Sikh" of the nation.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was a biographical sports drama based on the life of Indian Sprint legend late Milkha Singh which was portrayed by Farhan Akhtar. While the film was much loved by the audience, this special screening would indeed make people relive the nostalgia attached to this inspirational tale on the screen after so many years of its release.

As a spokesperson from ROMP Pictures, P. S. Bharathi said, “10 years of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. It’s really a very special movie for me and the entire nation indeed. The “The Flying Sikh" of the nation, the late Milkha Singh is a pride of our country and with this special screening scheduled for 26th July we are giving a tribute to this legend who is an inspiration to millions of people."