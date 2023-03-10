Actress Shubhangi Atre, who confirmed her separation from husband Piyush Poorey in a recent interview, was reportedly trying to save their marriage for the last four years. As reported by E-Times, the actress had been facing troubles in her married life for a long time as her in-laws were not very happy about her continuing work in showbiz.

The entertainment portal also claimed that Shubhangi and Piyush’s marriage was on the rocks four years ago but back then, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress had denied the rumours and had said that all was well between her and her now-estranged husband.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Shubhangi opened up about living separately from her husband Piyush Poorey after 19 years of marriage and revealed that they “couldn’t resolve their differences." “It’s been almost a year since we are not living together. Piyush and I tried our best to save our marriage. Mutual respect, companionship, trust, and friendship are the foundation of a strong marriage. However, we eventually realized that we couldn’t resolve our differences and decided to give each other space and concentrate on our individual lives and careers," she said.

Shubhangi Atre also described that even though her “family is (her) top priority," she chose her “mental stability" first. “It’s still difficult. My family is my top priority, and all of us want our families around us. But some damages are beyond repair. When a relationship of so many years breaks, it’s bound to affect you mentally and emotionally. I was also affected, but we had to take this step, and I have come to terms with it. Mental stability is paramount. I have always believed that adversities teach you a lesson," the actress added.

The former couple also has an 18-year-old daughter, Ashi and they have now decided to co-parent her. “I don’t want her to be deprived of her father’s love," said the actress.

On the work front, Shubhangi Atre is famous for playing the role of Angoori Bhabhi on the TV show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. She has also worked in series like Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Kasturi, and Chidiya Ghar.

