Shubhangi Atre, who plays the role of Angoori Bhabhi in the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, attended a get-together as her show completed eight years and 2000 episodes. On the occasion, the actress remembered her co-star Deepesh Bhan and shared how his sudden demise affected her.

Deepesh Bhan, who played the role of Malkhan on the show, passed away in July last year. Talking about the huge loss, Shubhangi Atre told ETimes, “I have learnt this from the incident that life is very unpredictable. I was deeply affected by his death and couldn’t sleep for almost a month and a half. I would sit and think in the middle of the night about how unpredictable life is. Kabhi bhi kuch bhi ho sakta hai (anything can happen at any time), and you should live happily and keep people close to you happy."

The actress added that Deepesh Bhan lived nearby and they would go for walks when they were not shooting. She said that Deepesh loved improvising and was an amazing dancer and the team still feels his presence on the sets.

Advertisement

On the eighth anniversary of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, the actress said that she was excited that the show had come so far and thanked the audience for making it so popular. “It’s been 8 years, and neither the audience are tired of watching us nor have we got tired working," remarked Shubhangi.

Shubhangi Atre further said that she feels blessed that her show is successful not just in India but across the world. Sharing an incident, Shubhangi revealed when she was in the United States, people easily recognised her as Angoori Bhabhi. She also mentioned that people in New Zealand, Canada, Maldives, and Maturities love watching their show.

The show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai revolves around two couples, where the husbands are attracted to each other’s wives and try to woo them. The show is produced under the banner of Edit II Productions and has completed over 2000 episodes since its inception in 2015.

Read all the Latest Movies News here