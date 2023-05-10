Bhagyashree Confesses About Having An Inferiority Complex After Maine Pyar Kiya: ‘I Felt Like…’

Veteran star Bhagyashree may have many commercially hit films to her credit, but till date, the actress is known for her remarkable work in Maine Pyar Kiya with Salman Khan. The Sooraj Barjatya directorial was also her debut film, which became a massive hit. The actress recently opened up about not feeling good enough even after the film’s success, despite earning fame.

In an interview with Radio Nasha, the actress revealed that she had developed an “inferiority complex" after delivering a massive hit. The actress was asked if there was anything she wanted to say to her younger self. To which she replied, “Be more confident." She further added, “I think I wasn’t confident. I was constantly worried whether I was doing things in the right way." Shed then admitted that she had an “inferiority complex" and said that “even after Maine Pyar Kiya, I was feeling like I wasn’t good enough."

While Maine Pyar Kiya opened her doors for many films offers, she starred in a few but then stepped away from the limelight after her wedding with longtime boyfriend Himalaya Dassani. In the same interview, the actress shared that she choose motherhood over a film career as she felt like she wasn’t capable enough at the time to handle everything.

“I was too young at the time and in my opinion, I did not have the capability where I could look after myself, look after my family, also look after the kids. I had just gotten married. Abhimanyu was born just a year after that. I think I was too young to handle all these responsibilities together," she shared.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhagyashree will next be seen in NRI Wives next to Jugal Hansraj and Samir Soni. She also has Chatrapathi alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. She recently has a cameo appearance in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

