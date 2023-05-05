Bhagyashree's Daughter Avantika Dasani To Make Her Bollywood Debut Opposite Vivaan Shah, Details Inside

Maine Pyar Kiya fame Bhagyashree has surely passed on the acting genes to her children. While her son Abhimanyu Dassani has already showcased his mettle through films like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Nikamma, her daughter Avantika Dasani was part of OTT series Mithya that featured her alongside Huma Qureshi and Parambrata Chatterjee. Now the actress is eyeing to make her Bollywood debut with the film titled U Shape Ki Gully.

As quoted by the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, the source close to the development revealed , “They immediately witnessed the spark in her eyes while she was listening to the story of the movie and also the details of her character. Not only did she show the conviction but also asked questions regarding her character in the film. She thrived to enter the character and learnt and evolved inside out. This was the way Avantika was auditioned and selected for the movie. The character of Shabnam not only needed good looks but also someone who was very sharp in her actions."

The source also shared why Vivaan Shah was roped in to play the male lead, “For the story like this the producer and director needed actors who were not only good but also had conviction for the story. So, Vivaan Shah became the first choice for Hariya," they stated.

Previously, during the promotions of her web series Mithya, Avantika had shared her thoughts on nepotism debate. She had told Womansera, “I didn’t want to get into the debate of film family, star kids, and nepotism. I used to be upset about all of this, but now I am relieved. I had realised a long time ago that I would have to go through the struggle here. Although, My Mother had done an excellent job of preparing both of us. I noticed my brother struggling. It doesn’t help that I’m Bhagyashree’s daughter or son. You can only get from performance. It is only fitting in with your character that you work."

U Shape Ki Gully is a Avinash Das directorial that is known for his hard-hitting Swara Bhasker starrer Anaarkali of Aarah. Not only that, Avinash was also one of the directors of the critically-acclaimed Netflix series She. Produced by Yadhunath Films, U Shape Ki Gully is expected to go on floors very soon in Uttar Pradesh’s capital city Lucknow.

