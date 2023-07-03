Bhagyashree’s Son Abhimanyu Dassani Dating Shreya Dhanwanthary? Here’s What We Know

Abhimanyu Dassani, son of the actress Bhagyashree, has been making headlines with rumours of his relationship with actress Shreya Dhanwanthary. While neither of them has made an official statement regarding this but reports are claiming that they developed a relationship during the shooting schedule in Bhopal for their upcoming film.

As reports claim Abhimanyu Dassani and Shreya Dhanwanthary are working together on their next film ‘Nausikhiye.’ They were in Bhopal for a month-long shooting when they developed a serious relationship. An official confirmation is still awaited. Abhimanyu made his Bollywood debut with the critically acclaimed film “Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota" in 2018 and Shreya Dhanwanthary is known for her performances in the web series The Family Man and Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

Talking about their next film Nausikhiye, it is now moving into the post-production phase. The film was announced by Lionsgate India Studios in November 2022 and is being directed by Santosh Singh and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment, headed by Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg. Apart from Abhimanyu Dasani and Shreya Dhanwanthary, the movie also stars Amol Parashar as one of the leads.