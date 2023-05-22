Bharat Jadhav Pledges To Never Perform At Ratnagiri After Facing Technical Issues

Marathi actor Bharat Jadhav is known for his comic roles in cinema and theatre, especially for the play Sahi Re Sahi. Tu Tu Me Me is one of his other famous theatre productions and he recently performed in an auditorium in Ratnagiri. But, he faced a lot of difficulties while performing this play. According to him, the sound system, air conditioner, and other technical issues spoiled the show. Jadhav expressed his displeasure and said that he will never perform again in Ratnagiri. He also apologised to the audience for the inconvenience caused to them. A video regarding this incident was tweeted by News18 Lokmat. The caption read, “During the drama in Ratnagiri, Bharat Jadhav got angry, what exactly happened in the theatre?"

The play, Tu Tu Me Me, revolves around a married couple who is bored with each other and picks up fights at the slightest pretext. It takes a riveting turn when another couple becomes their neighbours who turn out to be the exes of the former pair. What happens next forms the premise of this play. Kedar Shinde has written and directed this play. Actors Kamlakar Satpute, Nikhil Chavan, Aishwarya Shinde and Ruchira Jadhav also acted in this play.

Jadhav last acted in the film Dhondi Champya- Ek Prem Katha, directed by Dnyanesh Bhalekar. Vaibhav Mangle, Nikhil Chavan, Sayli Patil and Sneha Raikar also acted in this movie. The film revolves around the love stories of two buffaloes. 5th Dimension, Cult Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment produced Dhondi Champya.

Jadhav will also essay the lead in an untitled television series with another Marathi actor Swwapnil Joshi. Anushka Motion Pictures and Entertainment have produced it which will be directed by Mandar Kulkarni. Other details regarding the plot and leading actress have not been divulged yet. Swwapnil shared some of the pictures from the sets on October 20, 2021.

The release date of the series is not known yet.