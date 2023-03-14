Bharti Singh is a successful comedian today but there was a time when she or her family had no money to buy food too. In a recent podcast, Bharti talked about the same and revealed how she was just two years old when her father passed away. She recalled how her siblings used to work in a blanket factory to earn their living.

“I still hate the smell of those blankets and the sound of the machine. I have seen enough poverty with my family and I don’t want to see it anymore. If you do a background check, you will find most of the comedians have a poor background. You won’t do comedy in the rich," Bharti said as quoted by E-Times.

Bharti also revealed how she used to get furious upon seeing somebody ‘throwing half-eaten apple’. “I would even think of picking it up and slicing it in a way so that I could eat it," she added.

The comedian also described how somebody’s leftover or stale food used to become her fresh eatables. Recalling her mother’s struggle, Bharti shared, “When my mom would work at people’s homes, I used to sit near the door. She would clean toilets. While leaving, they would give her leftover food. Their stale food would become our fresh food. And that would make our day."

During the interaction, Bharti Singh also revealed how it was Kapil Sharma who met him at an event and asked her to audition for a comedy show. Even though Singh refused initially, Kapil convinced her. However, it was that audition that changed Bharti’s life.

“We didn’t have a phone but got a call at my neighbour’s home. I was asked to come to Mumbai. That was the first time I took a flight with my mother. I was even scared to take a trolley thinking we might have to pay. But when we were about to land in Mumbai, I just felt like it was homecoming," she revealed.

