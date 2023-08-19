Bhavana Pandey Shares Blast From The Past On Ritesh Sidhwani's 50th Birthday; Teen Ananya Makes An Appearance

The popular Bollywood film producer, Ritesh Sidhwani, turned a year older today and had a star-studded bash last night. Many big and popular names in the industry were present at the party namely, Ranveer Singh, Kaira Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, and others. The guest list also included Ananya’s parents, Chunky and Bhavana Pandey. Bhavana later took to Instagram to once again wish the producer well and share some glimpses from last night.

Bhavana Pandey shared some candid pictures from the party and wrote, “Happy 50 th Rits !!!! We love you…wishing you the bestest day and a super year !!!!" While there were a few pictures from the bash featuring Chunky Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor, and others, Bhavana also added a few throwback pictures with friends. One of them also features Ananya Panday. The pictures suggest that Bhavana Panday and her family have been closely associated with Ritesh Sidhwani for a long time.

Meanwhile, last night, Bollywood celebs dressed to impress at producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s birthday eve celebration in Mumbai. Apart from the names mentioned above, the list of celebrities included Aamir Khan, Shweta Bachchan was also seen at the party with her son Agastya and daughter Navya. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra. Sussanne Khan and boyfriend Arslan Goni, actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sameer Soni, Soha Ali Khan, Kuman Khemmu, Karishma Kapoor and Neelam Kothari were among the guests.

Ritesh Sidhwani is a film producer and the co-founder of Excel Entertainment, which has supported films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Rock On!!, and Gold. Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh, is his next major project. The film is set to be released in 2025. Farhan Akhtar will direct the film.

Last month, Bhavana Pandey was in Spain with her family. She shared some glimpses featuring Ananya, Chunky Panday, and Rysa. A photograph showed the family dining together at a restaurant. It was followed by views of their beach holiday. Another image showed Ananya and her sister Rysa swimming together. Bhavana shared these and wrote, “Missing."