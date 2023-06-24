Bhavana Rao Is A Gamechanger In This Bold Green Dress

Bhavana started her career in 2008 with the Kannada movie Gaalipata, where she portrayed the character of Pavni. She also appeared in Tamil films such as Vaare Vah, Vinmeengal, and Padam Parthu Kadhai Sol. Additionally, she made special appearances in songs for the movies The Villain and Rambo 2. Bhavana Rao was last seen in the 2023 movie Hondisi Bareyiri as Bhoomika.

Actress Bhavana Rao, known for her roles in Kannada movies, remains active on social media, often captivating the internet with her posts. This time, the actress shared some bold pictures that created a storm online. In the latest photos, Bhavana can be seen wearing a stunning green bodycon dress, exuding confidence. The pictures quickly went viral. The caption accompanying the picture reads, “She remembered who she was, and the game changed."

She was born on June 6, 1989, in Shimoga district of Karnataka. She completed her studies in Shimoga and is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. Bhavana Rao has 116,000 followers on Instagram.

Bhavana Rao is known for her dedication to fitness and is a true gym enthusiast. In an interview, she confessed that during the lockdown, she realized she could maintain her fitness routine at home with limited resources. She used benches, stairs, and dumbbells to create her own workout regime along with practicing yoga.