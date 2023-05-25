Bhedia To Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Know The Upcoming OTT Releases

Despite enjoying a massive love for movies, it is not possible to watch every film on the big screen. OTT platforms have emerged as a brilliant solution for this, as one can watch any drama or series in the comfort of their home. On this note, let us take a look at some of the most awaited movies which are slated to get an OTT release soon.

Bhediya

First on the list is the highly-awaited horror comedy Bhediya with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon as the protagonists. Made under the direction of filmmaker Amar Kaushik, the Bollywood flick is gearing up to release on Jio cinema on 26 May.

Released in the theatres on 25th November, the project managed to perform well at the ticket counters. Meanwhile, the makers are also working on the sequel, Bhediya 2. The second instalment of the franchise is expected to release by 2025.

Avatar: The Way of Water

James Cameron’s directorial Avatar: The Way of Water which was out in the cinema halls in December 2022 will be a part of the Disney Plus and Max’s watchlist from 7th June.

Crackdown Season 2

The cinephiles are also looking forward to the second season of the Voot web series, Crackdown Season 2. The primary cast of the show features Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan, Waluchshra D Sousa, and Ankur Bhatia in key roles. Now, the series will be released on Jio Cinema on 25th May.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan’s latest release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan made it to the theatres on 21st April and was able to do a business of Rs 100 crores at the box office. After ruling the big screens, the movie will be premiered on Zee 5 on 26th May. Along with Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagpati Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, and Siddha Nigamarth are also a part of the film’s core cast.