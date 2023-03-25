Bheed Box Office Collection Day 1: SHOCKING! Anubhav Sinha's Film Records Only Rs 15 Lakhs

Bheed Box Office Collection Day 1: Anubhav Sinha’s film Bheed, set against the migrants’ plight during the initial lockdown, has failed to lure people to the theatres. The film, which stars Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Pankaj Kapur, and many others, opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. However, the audience did not rush into theatres to watch the film. As a result, Bheed collected only Rs 15 lakhs on its opening day.

According to an India Today report, Bheed witnessed only a 5.48 percent occupancy. While Anubhav Sinha’s movies tend to record a slow opening, Bheed failed to even come any close to the director’s last release Anek. The film starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead and recorded an opening day box office collection of Rs 1.77 crore.

Steering away from the colour, Anubhav Sinha decided to narrate the tale through a black-and-white lens. Opening up about the reason to show the events in colourless format, Anubhav told Indian Express, “The key objective of shooting the film in black and white was to showcase how the visuals of the social disparity during India’s Lockdown were strikingly similar to what people went through during the 1947 India Partition. This story is about people whose lives changed in a snap and the colours from their lives were lost when the border was drawn within the country."

News18 gave Bheed a four-star rating and praised the film for its spin-chilling portrayal of the events that unfolded after the lockdown set in. “Bheed is a difficult movie to watch. Not because it’s poorly made but because it unravels a bleak chapter that nobody would like to revisit. Regardless, Anubhav Sinha’s movie tells a very important story that needed to be told and it surely stands out for its realism and the themes it explored in the course of its run," the review read.

