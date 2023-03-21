Anubhav Sinha is gearing up for the release of his socio-political thriller, Bheed. The film compares the plight of migrant workers during the coronavirus pandemic to that of the India-Pakistan partition in 1947. Therefore, it has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons ever since the release of its trailer.

In a recent interview, Sinha talked about the same and shared that he is not surprised to be tagged as an ‘anti-national’. “Yes I have heard I am anti-national before. I do hear it for most of my films. But it didn’t surprise me. I love India, I love the original idea of India. Anybody who loves India more than I do, I respect that person. I’m trying to do my best as a lover and I’m sure even they’ve done their best as lovers of the country," he told Indian Express.

Anubhav Sinha also talked about the criticism that the Bheed trailer received and added, “The teaser got that reaction because it’s the angle. When you see a black spot on the road, it may look like sh*t or coal tar. It’s how you see it and the angle is always of convenience. These things happen when the other angle is inconvenient. Then you want to shift to the convenient angle, see it and reject the inconvenience. So I am fine with it really."

Bheed stars Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Kritika Kamra, Ashutosh Rana and Pankaj Kapur among others in key roles. The film has been shot in black and white. Talking about the same, Anubhav Sinha had earlier said, “The key objective of shooting the film in black and white was to showcase how the visuals of the social disparity during India’s Lockdown were strikingly similar to what people went through during the 1947 India Partition. This story is about people whose lives changed in a snap and the colours from their lives were lost when the border was drawn within the country."

Bheed will hit theatres on March 24.

