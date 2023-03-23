Bheed First Review Out: Hansal Mehta Praises Anubhav, Rajkummar; Dubs It 'Best Ensembles' Since Maqbool

The first review of Bheed, a film based on the plight of migrant workers during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, has been shared by Hansal Mehta. The director took to Twitter and lauded director Anubhav Sinha, Rajkummar Rao, and others involved in the film’s making. Calling the film ‘an important document of our times is dramatic’, Mehta said that Bheed is engaging and boasts of one of the best ensembles since Maqbool (2003).

“#Bheed in theatres tomorrow. This film besides being an important document of our times is dramatic and engaging with perhaps one of the best ensembles since Maqbool. @RajkummarRao is superlative in his portrayal of a conflicted ‘in-charge’. @anubhavsinha is on top of his game," he tweeted.

“Pankajji, Virubhai, Ashutosh Rana, Aditya Shrivastava, Bhumi and the entire cast put together by @CastingChhabra is terrific. Particularly heartbreaking is Aditi Subedi. Don’t miss #Bheed," he added. For the unversed, Anubhav roped in actors such as Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, Pankaj Kapur, Kritika Kamra, Kumud Mishra and Aditya Shrivastav.

Steering away from the colour, Anubhav Sinha decided to narrate the tale through a black-and-white lens. Speaking about the decision to approach the film this way, he told The Indian Express, “The key objective of shooting the film in black and white was to showcase how the visuals of the social disparity during India’s Lockdown were strikingly similar to what people went through during the 1947 India Partition. This story is about people whose lives changed in a snap and the colours from their lives were lost when the border was drawn within the country."

Bheed releases in cinemas on March 24. Stay tuned to News18.com for our review.

