Bhojpuri Actress Akanksha Dubey Dies By Suicide in Varanasi Hotel

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey passed away at the age of 25. She allegedly died by suicide according to reports. She was found hanging in her hotel room in the Sarnath area. She was in Varanasi for the shooting of a film. The actress made her debut with the film Meru Jung Mera Faisla. She was seen in Bhojpuri films such as Mujhse Shadi Karogi, Veeron Ke Veer and Fighter King among others. Akanksha was also known for her music videos. She was shooting for her upcoming film Nayak.

Akanksha was a top model and actress in the Bhojpuri film industry who has given about 50-60 superhit music albums. She appeared with many stars including Samar Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh and Pradeep Pandey.

Advertisement

However, no information has been received about the reasons for which the actress committed suicide.

(With IANS inputs)

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Read all the Latest Movies News here