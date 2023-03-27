Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey’s death has plunged the entire Bhojpuri industry into grief. Akanksha, who ruled the audience’s hearts, died allegedly by hanging herself in a hotel room in Varanasi. The entertainment industry is in mourning. The actress was ready to be seen in her new music video featuring superstar Pawan Singh, Yeh Aara Kabhi Nahi Hara, which was released on Sunday.

Many artists including Pawan Singh, Samar Singh, Khesari Yadav, Ritesh Pandey, Arvind Akela Kallu, Ankush Raja, and Rakesh Mishra, have collaborated with Akanksha on Bhojpuri featured songs. Following the death of Akanksha Dubey, her films and music videos started making a buzz on social media platforms. So here are a few of her songs and videos that made us all go gaga over her.

Akanksha, who started her career with Rakesh Mishra’s music video Tu Jawan Hum Laika, rose to fame with the song Bullet Pe Jija. Even though this song is sung by Vinay Pandey Sanu and Shilpi Raj, everyone went crazy after seeing Akanksha’s moves in the song.

Next up was also a super hit song, Karwatiya, where she was seen with Samar Singh. Sung by Samar Singh and Khushbu Tiwari KT, the song has received over 3 million views now.

Then she was seen in Pagal Kara last year which was sung by Arvind Akela Kallu. Till now the song has been viewed over 90,000 times.

Now talking about her most recent music video, Pawan Singh and Akanksha look stunning together, and the song has received over 3 million views and 254K likes within just a day of its release.

