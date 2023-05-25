Bhojpuri Film Director Subhash Chandra Tiwari Found Dead At Hotel In UP's Sonbhadra

Subhash Chandra Tiwari, a Bhojpuri film director, was found dead at a hotel in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra on Wednesday. The filmmaker, originally from Maharashtra, was reportedly in Sonbhadra for a film shoot. According to news agency ANI, Tiwari was found dead in his room at the hotel. As per Sonbhadra’s Superintendent of Police (SP), Yashveer Singh, there were no visible marks of wounds discovered on the body.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. The course of the police investigation will be further determined after procuring the final medical reports. “There is no visible wound on his body. The body has been sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. Further investigation will be done after getting the post-mortem report," said Yashveer Singh.

The incident comes at a time when the film fraternity is already reeling from the loss of several well-known faces. On early Wednesday, actor Nitesh Pandey was found dead in his hotel room in Igatpuri, Nashik, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was staying at the hotel reportedly for a shooting commitment. It was the Anupamaa actor’s brother-in-law Siddharth who confirmed his death to ETimes.

“We have gone absolutely numb, I have not been able to even talk to Arpita (Nitesh’s wife) after the tragedy," said Siddharth. “Nitesh was much younger than me. He was a very lively person and I don’t think he had a history of any heart ailment," he added.

In another shocking incident, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai fame Vaibhavi Upadhayay died on Tuesday morning at the age of 32. She was killed in a car accident in Himachal Pradesh. The TV actress’ last rites were performed in Mumbai a day later. Vaibhavi Upadhayay was also known for her notable roles in Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka and the movie Chhapaak.

TV actor Aditya Singh Rajput’s body was discovered in the bathroom of his Mumbai house under mysterious circumstances. While the actual cause of death is yet to be ascertained, several media reports hinted at an alleged drug overdose by the actor.

Aditya’s mother, however, lashed out at media outlets for publishing “unverified claims" and maligning her son’s image. Mumbai Police suspects that a “serious internal head injury" may have been the cause of the actor’s death.