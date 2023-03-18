Bhojpuri singer Brajesh Singh took the internet by storm when he tied the nuptial knot with Pooja Kumari in an arranged marriage setup recently. Bhojpuri music composer Pankaj Basudhari was the first to inform about the duo’s marriage. Pooja belongs to Kukurha village, which is located in Itarhi Subdivision of Buxar district in Bihar. She completed her graduation exams last year. Her father Ramashray Singh is a farmer.

Pankaj has revealed more details about this wedding. According to him, Brajesh’s wedding was a low-key affair and not many stalwarts from the industry were invited. Some artists from Bhojpuri cinema like singer Binay Mishra and Aadishakti Films’ director Manoj Kumar Mishra were present at the event. Lyricists Nanhe Nitish and Mukesh Mishra also marked their presence at the wedding. Reportedly, those who couldn’t make it to the event wished the couple via video call.

Brajesh frequently steals the limelight with his songs released on Youtube. The most recent one among these songs was Kalarawa Dalala Jija, which was penned by Nanhe Nitish. Vikash Yadav has scored the music for this number. The song made up for a perfect Holi chartbuster and garnered immense love from the audience. Despite the accolades, Kalarawa Dalala Jija had remained low on the count of views.

His other musical numbers also had a less view count. This will surely be a source of disappointment for his followers, who consider him a brilliant singer. His fans keep him on a par with other well-known Bhojpuri celebs like Khesari Lal Yadav. Brajesh’s followers had even supported him when it was alleged that he had lifted the music from one of the songs Sarso Tel, rendered by Khesari.

