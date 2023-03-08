Home » Movies » Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Gets Attacked With Stone at Live Show; Fans Create Huge Ruckus

Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Gets Attacked With Stone at Live Show; Fans Create Huge Ruckus

Pawan Singh is known for films such as Pratigya (2008), Satya (2017), Crack Fighter (2019), Raja (2019), Sher Singh (2019) and Mera Bharat Mahaan (2022).

Published By: Shrishti Negi

IANS

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 07:58 IST

Mumbai, India

Pawan Singh and singer Shilpi Raj were performing at a private function.
Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh was attacked with a stone while he was performing at a function in Ballia. The attack happened on Monday night. The uproar took place over the demand for a song on a particular caste. Pawan refused to sing that song and after this someone threw a stone at him.

Pawan Singh and singer Shilpi Raj were performing at a private function, permission for which had been taken.

A huge crowd had gathered to listen to Pawan and Shilpi and adequate police force had been deployed to maintain law and order at the venue.

After being hit, Pawan Singh challenged the attacker from the stage itself and asked him to come forward. Following this, fans created a huge ruckus at the venue. The police dispersed the crowd using mild force. The incident took place in Kavai village of Nagra area, where the Bhojpuri star had come to perform.

Pawan Singh got off the stage after the attack. The bouncer present with him also left the spot. During this, the police present there and the organisers of the program had to use mild force, after which the situation became normal.

Pawan Singh is known for his works in Bhojpuri Film Industry. He is the recipient of two International Bhojpuri Film Awards. Pawan Singh is known for films such as Pratigya (2008), Satya (2017), Crack Fighter (2019), Raja (2019), Sher Singh (2019) and Mera Bharat Mahaan (2022).

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 08, 2023, 07:58 IST
last updated: March 08, 2023, 07:58 IST
