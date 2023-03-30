Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa is releasing today, March 30, on the occasion of Ram Navami. The film not only stars Ajay in the lead but also has him seated in the director’s seat. While fans are looking forward to watching the movie, the film’s first reviews are coming from his family members — wife, actress Kajol, and mother Veena Devgn — and they are in support of Ajay.

On Wednesday night, Kajol and Veena were seen leaving a special screening of the film in Mumbai. As they made their way out, they shared their review with the paparazzi present outside the venue. Kajol, who was seen accompanied by the couple’s son Yug, was heard telling the paparazzi that the film is “Fab, fab, fab." Veena also said that she enjoyed the film.

Kajol also took to her Instagram Stories to give a longer review. “Must must must watch. Full paisa vasool! I was clapping and cheering throughout," she wrote.

Certified U/A, Bholaa the adaptation of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. The Tamil film stars Karthi and Arjun Das. Apart from Ajay and Tabu, the Hindi remake stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Abhishek Banerjee and Amala Paul also have cameo appearances in the film. The makers recently dropped the song ‘Paan Dukaniya’ from the film which features Deepak Dobriyal.

The film marks Ajay Devgn’s fourth directorial venture. The actor has helmed U Me Aur Hum (2008), Shivaay (2016), and Runway 34 (2022) in the past. Besides Ajay, Bholaa also stars Tabu in a pivotal role.

Ajay’s upcoming films include the Amit Sharma-directed Maidaan, followed by the yet untitled Neeraj Pandey directorial, and finally, the Rohit Shetty cop universe saga, Singham Again. He will soon start shooting for the Neraj Pandey-directed romantic thriller and then switch gears to Singham Again in April. Ajay also has Raid 2 under his kitty, the official announcement of which is expected soon.

