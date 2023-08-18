Bholaa Shankar's 1st Week Collection Lowest Among All Of Chiranjeevi's Films

Chiranjeevi is currently reeling under the poor performance of his latest box-office outing Bholaa Shankar. The film hit the big screens on August 11 and was a big letdown for the actor’s fans. According to reports, Bholaa Shankar has set the record for having the lowest collection in the first week among all films starring Chiranjeevi.

Reportedly, this film has earned only ₹28.95 crore in India since its release. Bholaa Shankar was reportedly produced on a budget of Rs 80 crore and it seems difficult that the film will be able to recover it at the current pace. The film’s opening day saw a decent collection of Rs 16.25 crore, but it drastically declined by -68.92 per cent on the second day. According to reports, the film is facing stiff competition from Jailer, OMG 2 and Gadar 2. While these three films have thrived on their box-office run, Bholaa Shankar is having a hard time attracting viewers.

Due to the abysmal reviews of Bholaa Shankar, there are reports of a fallout between the producer Anil Sunkara and Chiranjeevi. Reportedly, the actor demanded Rs 65 crore to be paid to him despite the film’s poor run. Also, there have been reports that Sunkara is mortgaging his property to pay his dues.

On August 15, Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments tweeted to issue a statement on the same. He wrote, “The rumours regarding the disputes that are being circulated online are completely BASELESS & SENSELESS and don’t have a single per cent of truth in them. We Kindly Request everyone NOT to BELIEVE such kind of news and have unnecessary discussions over it (sic)."