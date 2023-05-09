Bhumi Pednekar Explains Why She Is A LGBTQIA+ Ally, 'I Feel God Made Us From The Same Thread'

Bhumi Pednekar was part of three separate films in 2022 and each one diverse from one another. While the comedy-thriller Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal showcased the actress in a different kind of role, Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan was a powerful film revolving around the social topic of dowry and Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao that talked about LGBTQIA+ relationships. While the film won her three Filmfare awards, Bhumi Pednekar expressed in a recent interview that she’s an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Speaking with ETimes, Bhumi Pednekar shared, “Winning the Filmfare is more like a personal victory but the love the film got as a whole is a victory for the community.The success and love the film has received makes you realise that our country is changing and our cinema is a part of the changing narrative like in so many of my other films in the past. Badhaai Do is an extremely important film for me, as I have a part of my soul attached to it, given that I have so many friends who are from the LGBTQIA+ community. I got a chance to represent them in a small way and it makes me feel that I’m part of the solution to their challenges."

The actress also stated she is in the favour of same-sex marriage, a pertinent debate in the present scenario. She added, “I just feel that love is love and as individuals we should all have equality in every aspect of life. I feel God made us from the same thread and it is not up to us to have biases and pass judgements on what somebody’s life deserves to be. I’m an ally of the community."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film drew parallels between the Partition of India in 1947 and the plight of the migrant workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, she can be seen in Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaah. She also has The Lady Killer with Arjun Kapoor in her pipeline.

