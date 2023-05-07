Bhumi Pednekar Feels Her Love For Vanity Doesn't Affect Her Craft, 'People Think I Am A Serious Actor But...'

Bhumi Pednekar was part of three separate films in 2022 and each one diverse from one another. While the comedy-thriller Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal showcased the actress in a different kind of role, Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan was a powerful film revolving around the social topic of dowry and Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao that talked about LGBTQIA+ relationships. The actress recently spoke at an event about how she doesn’t agree with those who think actors who look beautiful on screen are bad actors.

At the recently concluded FICCI Frames 2023, Bhumi Pednekar shared, “I enjoy the glamour bit of being an actor, I love it. I am inherently that person. At the start of my career, my films didn’t give me the opportunity to showcase that, but no complaints. I can sit in front of the mirror and do my glam for hours. It is therapeutic, and I am not ashamed of saying that at all. Because of the films I do, people think I am a serious actor. But just because I enjoy vanity, it does not take away anything from my craft."

She also added, “Comedy truly is the toughest form of art. You need to be truly on your toes, you need to have that timing, that metre. You still need to make people feel. People think she is just dancing and singing around the trees. No, that takes some serious talent as well."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film drew parallels between the Partition of India in 1947 and the plight of the migrant workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, she can be seen in Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaah. She also has The Lady Killer with Arjun Kapoor in her pipeline that will be helmed by Ajay Bahl.

