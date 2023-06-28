Bhumi Pednekar Gets Clicked With Boyfriend Yash Kataria For The First Time, Video Goes Viral

Bhumi Pednekar is not very open when it comes to her personal life. On Wednesday, the actress was snapped at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi when she was also accompanied by her businessman boyfriend Yash Kataria.

In the video that surfaced on social media, Bhumi was seen walking out of the airport towards her car. She sported a black sweat-shirt and paired it with white pyjamas and matching shoes. She was also accompanied by her boyfriend Yash who looked dapper in a white t-shirt. This is for the first time that the two have been clicked together. Watch the viral video here:

The rumours of Bhumi Pednekar and Yash Kataria’s relationship first made headlines after the two were allegedly spotting kissing each other after Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception in Mumbai in February this year. However, it is not known if Bhumi and Yash have been dating for a long time now.

Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with the movie, Dum Laga Ke Haisha which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. Since then, she has given several superhits to the industry including Badhaai Do, Toilet - Ek Prem Katha and Govinda Naam Mera among others.