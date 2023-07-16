Bhumi Pednekar Is In Her Barbie Era; Shimmers In All Things Pink

Ahead of the release of Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie’s highly anticipated Barbie, actress Bhumi Pednekar transported herself to the world of Barbie. The actress dropped in a bundle of pictures dressed as a Barbie Doll. The actress looked effortlessly glam pulling off the same.

Sharing the pictures, Bhumi wrote, “In my Barbie era 💖#Barbiefied #BdayWeek." Bhumi looked all things radiating in a pink shimmery pink suit. She teamed her attire with a pink scarf. Chic jewellery along with her hair tied to a neat pony tail, tied her whole look together. She truly looked like a vision to behold.

Have a look at the photos:

Fans on seeing the photos, gushed over her looks.

On the personal front, Bhumi recently made headlines when she was snapped at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi being accompanied by her businessman boyfriend Yash Kataria. In the video that surfaced on social media, Bhumi was seen walking out of the airport towards her car. She sported a black sweatshirt and paired it with white pyjamas and matching shoes. She was also accompanied by her boyfriend Yash who looked dapper in a white t-shirt. This is for the first time that the two have been clicked together.