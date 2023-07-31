Bhumi Pednekar Joins Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, Says 'Excited for Filmmakers to Bring Stories to Life'

Dimensions Mumbai, a short film competition based on the theme of Mumbai City, is back and now open for submissions. Actress Bhumi Pednekar who is known for being part of rich content driven and commercial films is the Brand Ambassador for Dimensions Mumbai this year. Bhumi Pednerkar, in her role, will be engaging and supporting the young creative collective of aspiring filmmakers at Dimensions Mumbai.

The category was introduced in 2009 by Jaya Bachchan as an ode to Mumbai. Dimensions Mumbai competition is applicable for young filmmakers within the age group of 18–25 years across India; all they need to do is film Mumbai-based themes in Mumbai.

Bhumi Pednekar on partnering with Jio MAMI shared, “I am thrilled to be a part of Dimensions Mumbai this year. It’s an incredible platform for young filmmakers; it empowers them to tell personal stories that mean something to them. It gives them an opportunity to showcase their film to a larger audience on a big screen. For decades, Mumbai has inspired filmmakers from around the world. This city has cinema in its DNA. The opportunities that Mumbai can offer with an excellent platform like Dimensions Mumbai to promote filmmakers of extraordinary calibre to their full potential is special. As a proud Mumbaiite who is always amazed and excited by the city, I can’t wait to interact with some of these filmmakers, watch their films, and if I am able to positively impact their craft, I will be very happy and grateful for that."

The actress shared the same on her Instagram and wrote, ‘Thrilled to partner with Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival this year and be the Ambassador for Dimensions Mumbai, a short film competition for young filmmakers across India! Mumbai, my home, is a city full of captivating stories. In every street, around every corner, and within each person, resides a story that’s truly theirs. I can’t wait for filmmakers to bring these stories alive on the big screen. So, if you’re a filmmaker and you have a film on the theme of Mumbai city, shot in Mumbai, I invite you to submit your film at Dimensions Mumbai. Shortlisted films will be shown on the big screen at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.’

Welcoming Bhumi Pednekar to Dimensions Mumbai, Anupama Chopra, Festival Director, Jio MAMI, said: “Bhumi is an actor with talent and taste. Her films, starting with her debut, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, have helped to expand the boundaries of Hindi cinema. So it’s thrilling to have her as the ambassador for Dimensions Mumbai. Our ambition with Dimensions Mumbai is to create a culture, a movement of sorts, amongst the young filmmakers across India to tell authentic stories. Short films are the trajectory for emerging voices to flourish; it’s an exciting time for the category, and we are very happy to collaborate with one of our finest actors on this one."

Dimensions Mumbai has the distinction of being one of the largest short film competitions in India. It aims to bring together some of the finest young minds from around the country who have a very specific take on Mumbai. With talks, workshops, and panel discussions during the festival with top industry professionals, a significant feature at Jio MAMI, Dimensions Mumbai provides an opportunity for aspiring young filmmakers to interact with the best in the industry.

Previously restricted to participants residing in Mumbai, this year’s edition broadens its horizons, inviting filmmakers from all corners of India to partake in the cinematic celebration. Dimensions Mumbai is applicable to participants between the ages of 18 and 25.. The competition invites filmmakers to create a short film of a maximum of 5 minutes in length centred around the theme of Mumbai city. A distinguished jury consisting of industry experts will carefully review the entries, and the top three films will be honoured at the grand Opening Ceremony of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.