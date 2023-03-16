Bhumi Pednekar Responds to Ratna Pathak Shah’s Stars’ ‘Entourage Business’ Remark; Says ‘It’s Up to How…’

After Ratna Pathak Shah compared new age celebs with “three-month-old babies" and mocked them for hiring entourages, Bhumi Pednekar has put forth her personal opinion about how it helps to stay ‘grounded’ with her craft. It was during a recent interaction with Film Companion, when the actress was promoting her upcoming movie Bheed, that she was asked how entourages and vanity vans affect her performance. Bhumi is of the belief that one has to disconnect from the world outside to stay true to their character. And a simple addition of a vanity van gives a safe and domesticated environment to do the needful.

Though, she also admitted that disconnection from the world can also happen when one is sitting idly in the middle of a crowded set. Bhumi said it is totally a personal choice of an individual and that it must be respected. “I think that’s more about how disconnected you are from the world outside. I could be sitting on a chair in the middle of my set and still not speak to anybody, or I could be in my van which I use to get ready. Everybody’s views are respected but I feel that with every generation… It’s up to us how we want to stay connected with our craft, how we want to stay grounded,” she said.

Previously, while interacting with the same portal, Ratna Pathak Shah bluntly called out celebs who have the habit of travelling with an entourage. She questioned their level of dependence by highlighting a personal experience where she witnessed an assistant holding and handing over a cup of coffee to an actor. She said, “The coffee is brought by an assistant, the assistant opens the cup, actor takes sip, hands it back to assistant. What are you? A 3-month-old child? That you can’t even hold a cup? This level of dependence?”

But Bhumi Pednekar considers herself lucky to get the privilege of having a vanity van reserved for her. She deems herself fortunate because it provides a ‘secure space’ for her adding, “it is about creating a democratic environment around you, that’s what keeps you grounded.”

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Bheed traces the largest migration of people in India that happened back in 2020 during the lockdown as people moved to be safe from the virus. Besides Bhumi, actor Rajkummar Rao plays the lead role in the film which is set to hit the big screens on March 24.

