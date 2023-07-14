Bhumi Pednekar Shares A Glimpse Of Her Sumptuous Breakfast As She Chills In Goa; Watch

Bhumi Pednekar on Friday delighted her fans with a glimpse of her Goa vacation. The Bheed actress shared a captivating video on her Instagram, showcasing not only a yummy breakfast but also her impeccable fashion sense in a stunning plunging neckline dress. Fans have been going gaga over her natural beauty.

Her sister has also joined her on this vacation. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Bhumi writes, “As @samikshapednekar says, the food is fantabulous! It was so important for us that the culinary experience at @kaiagoa is loved and craved for 🙂 @chef___mo." In the video, we can see, the actress enjoying a sumptuous breakfast. She is even giving her feedback and it looks like the taste is very yummy. She is looking hot in a brown colour dress that has a plunging neckline. As soon as she shared the video, fans were seen commenting. Many called her beautiful and dropped heart emojis.

Watch the video here:

Recently, she also shared a photo in which we can see her enjoying a cuppa by the pool. The actress opted for a white and blue colour bikini and was looking stunning.

It is worth mentioning here that Bhumi was recently snapped at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi when she was also accompanied by her businessman boyfriend Yash Kataria. In the video that surfaced on social media, Bhumi was seen walking out of the airport towards her car. She sported a black sweatshirt and paired it with white pyjamas and matching shoes. She was also accompanied by her boyfriend Yash who looked dapper in a white t-shirt. This is for the first time that the two have been clicked together.