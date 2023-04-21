Bhumi Pednekar Shares A Sneak Peek Into Her Character In Afwaah; Fans Dub It 'Powerful'

Sudhir Mishra’s latest directorial venture, Afwaah, has released its trailer, offering a captivating glimpse into the world of politics and intrigue. The film, which features talented actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sumeet Vyas, highlights the dangerous consequences of spreading rumours. The political thriller, produced by Anubhav Sinha, follows the character of Sumeet, an aspiring politician who has his sights set on a high-ranking position. In the trailer, one witnesses the lives of Nawazuddin and Bhumi take an unexpected turn after her fiancé, played by Sumeet Vyas, spreads a false rumour about them. This causes a violent mob in the fictional city of Sawalpur to seek them out. The film sheds light on the impact of social media in instigating fake news and violence, emphasizing the dangerous consequences of such actions.

Bhumi took to her social media to share a sneak peek into her character Nivi, who is courageous and stands up for herself. She wrote, “She’s vocal, she’s badass, she’s got the courage to make things right! Presenting Nivi".

Speaking about the film, producer Anubhav Sinha shared, “It’s been an enriching experience collaborating with Sudhir on this important film. I believe ‘Afwaah’ is a very important film that accomplishes our objective of producing films that are high on content".

Director Sudhir Mishra, known for films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Chameli, said, “What if the monster chasing you is a bloody rumour? Basically you’re screwed because there’s no place to hide. The monster will always get there before you. What is worse is that sometimes the monster comes in the shape of a friend or a lover or a parent. If this is not the basis of an f***ing good thriller, then I don’t know what is! Presenting my reaction to our times: Afwaah."

