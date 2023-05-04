Bhumi Pednekar’s Fun Banter With Paparazzi Goes Viral; Watch

Bhumi Pednekar was recently spotted in town owing to work commitments. The actress was snapped outside her shoot location dressed in an all-black ensemble consisting of a blazer and trousers. Needless to say, she looked absolutely stunning. A video of her spotting has now surfaced online in which the actress can be seen indulging in a fun banter with the paparazzi.

In the viral clip, Bhumi is heard saying ‘itni garmi hai yaar (It is too hot)’ as she jokingly requested paps not to ask her to pose. While the actress visibly looked a little reluctant about getting papped, she then decided to come out of the venue to oblige the shutterbugs with pictures. Watch the video here:

Earlier this year, Bhumi Pednekar was honoured with the Breakthrough Performance of the Year Award at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards. She also penned a note expressing her joy at receiving the honour. Sharing the photo, she had written, “Got awarded for not one but two pieces of my work that the jury felt worthy of appreciation. It came as such a surprise. ‘Breakthrough Performance Of The Year’ for #BadhaaiDo and #GovindaNaamMera. Received the award from Ramesh Sippy sir and he patted my back, saying well done. He was also on the jury and I just stood there so overwhelmed. Thank you #News18ShowshaReelAwards and the jury. This one is for both my directors #HarshvardhanKulkarni @shashankkhaitan."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film drew parallels between the Partition of India in 1947 and the plight of the migrant workers during the coronavirus pandemic. She will next be seen in Afwaah. She also has The Lady Killer with Arjun Kapoor in her pipeline.

