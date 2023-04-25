Bhumika Chawla Makes Shocking Revelation; Says ‘Was replaced’ by Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met

Imtiaz Ali’s iconic directorial Jab We Met starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan was immensely loved by fans. Fans still can’t get over its story, solid screenplay, acting, and music. It has surely created a very special place in the hearts and minds of the fans. But did you know that Kareena was not the first choice for the lead actress role? It was Tere Naam fame Bhumika Chawla. In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the actress revealed some interesting facts about the film.

During the conversation, Sidharth asked her to reveal two major things which has happened in her career. The Run actress said that she cannot recall any incident which made her feel bad apart from one. “Ek hi baar mujhe bura laga tha jab maine Jab We Met sign kiya tha aur nahi hua tha, bas," she said. Revealing she was the first choice for the film, Bhumika said, “Bobby and I were supposed to star in it. Back then, it was called ‘Train’. The production changed and Ashtavinayak took over. Then Shahid and I were cast, then Shahid and Ayesha and then Shahid and Kareena. That’s how the things happened. But it’s okay. I move on from such things very fast." She further revealed that she had signed Munna Bhai Lage Raho too but it did not happen.

Talking about Jab We Met, the romantic comedy released in 2007. The film was among the top-grossing Hindi films of the year. Bhumika Chawla was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She has reunited with Salman Khan after nineteen years. The actress made her Bollywood debut opposite the superstar in Tere Naam and later went on to do Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa. She has also reunited with Venkatesh Daggubati in this film after 21 years post-Vasu in 2002.

