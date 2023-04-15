Deepika Padukone Poses With Little Fans, Goes For a Walk In Jungle In Bhutan; Pics

Get ready to go green with envy! Deepika Padukone is still on a holiday mood and is taking us on a virtual tour of her Bhutan vacation with stunning photos. After a choc-o-block schedule with the Paris Fashion Week, Pathaan promotions, Oscars and NMACC opening – Deepika took off for a much-needed vacation to Bhutan. And looks like her trip was a fan-tastic adventure, after all! After pictures of the Bollywood star posing with fans at Paro Taktsang, aka Tiger’s Nest in Bhutan, went viral on social media, she has now taken to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from her trip. She kicked off the photo series with a pic amidst a lush green backdrop and captioned it “Land of the thunder dragon". Next up, we saw snow-capped peaks, forests, grand monasteries and delectable local food. But the cherry on top is the adorable photo of Deepika beaming with joy as she poses with some local kids. The actress even shared a clip of her footprints.

Recently, one lucky fan, who shared a snap with the gorgeous actress, praised her off-screen grace and poise, saying she respected Deepika’s privacy and was delighted when the star approached her for a photo. And that’s not all! Another fan page posted a pic of Deepika posing with a lovely couple during her trip. In another snap shared by Instagram user mrajasegaran, Deepika flashed a big smile and struck a pose for a selfie. Deepika looked chic in a stylish black ensemble and no makeup, proving that she’s stunning both on and off the screen. In the pictures that Deepika has posted on Instagram, she can be seen posing with adorable local kids, flashing a big smile.

Coming up next for Deepika is Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which marks her first onscreen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. The movie also features Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles and is set to release in January 2024. Fans are eagerly anticipating the high-octane action drama, which promises to be a thrilling ride with this star-studded cast.

