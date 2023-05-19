Bichagadu 2 Review: Has Vijay Antony Hit The Right Cord With The Audience?

Vijay Antony delivered a massive blockbuster with the Tamil drama Bichagadu in 2016. Now, seven years later, the makers have released the second instalment, Bichagadu 2, on Friday, May 19. The fans had high expectations of the film. Now, let us take a look at the first impression of this much-anticipated movie.

Vijay Antony, who essays the role of both a millionaire and a beggar, has once again proved his mettle as an actor with his dynamic performance. Talking about other members of the cast, Radha Ravi, John Vijay, and Dev Gill have done full justice to their characters. As far as Yogi Babu is concerned, the actor once again managed to tickle our funny bones. Now, only time will tell, if the sequel can recreate the magic of the original drama at the box office.

The thriller revolves around the life of a business tycoon, who is being hunted for his wealth. It further chronicles the journey of a beggar, who is looking for his long-lost sister. How money plays a crucial role in their fate makes the story of this latest release.

About Bichagadu 2

For the unversed, the film has been named Pichaikaran 2 in Tamil, Bhikshuka 2 in Kannada, and Bhikshakkaran 2. Helmed by Vijay Antony himself, the project also stars Kavya Thapar as Hema, along with Radha Ravi, Y. G. Mahendran, Mansoor Ali Khan, Hareesh Peradi, John Vijay, Dev Gill, and Yogi Babu in ancillary roles.

Backed by Vijay Antony Film Corporation, the film has also been edited by Vijay Antony. Additionally, the protagonist has also scored the tunes for the drama. Meanwhile, Om Narayan has handled the camera work for Bichagadu 2. The background music and songs are in tune with the movie, and the cinematography of Bichagadu is also praiseworthy. Adding on, the film also marks Vijay Antony’s directorial debut.